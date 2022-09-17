The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €145.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €91.74 ($93.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.23. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

