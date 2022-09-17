The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.17% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 133,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 96.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 7,032,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,955. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

