The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,657,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

