The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

