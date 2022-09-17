The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $365,720.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toro stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

