Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 794 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $184.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

