Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 3,508,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,573. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

