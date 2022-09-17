Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average of $341.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

