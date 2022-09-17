Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 8,144,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,134. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

