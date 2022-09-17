Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,449,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 3,429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
