Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,449,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 3,429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.6 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

