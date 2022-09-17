Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.7% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

