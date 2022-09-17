Touchstone Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 7.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 42.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 213,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

