Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Traction Uranium Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

