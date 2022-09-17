Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Tractor Supply worth $57,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.02. 1,589,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

