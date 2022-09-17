Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$17.10. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

About Transcontinental

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.