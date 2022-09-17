Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $850.96

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.96 ($10.28) and traded as low as GBX 615 ($7.43). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 622 ($7.52), with a volume of 39,356 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Treatt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 677.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 848.79. The stock has a market cap of £388.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,457.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Treatt

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20). Insiders bought a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,656 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading

