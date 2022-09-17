Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 571550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.50 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

