TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

