Truist Financial Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $102.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

