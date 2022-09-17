TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.12

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.12 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 140.51 ($1.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.68), with a volume of 4,151,419 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

