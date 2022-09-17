Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for about 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 38.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 26,474,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,889,949. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

