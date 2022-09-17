Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $59,504.19 and approximately $23.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
