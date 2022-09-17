UBS Group Lowers Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut Straumann from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Straumann Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

