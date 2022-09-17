UCA Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,825.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $900,338.50 and approximately $1,825.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded 219.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx.”

