UCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,411.00 (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UCoin Coin Trading
