UMI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, UMI has traded down 38% against the dollar. One UMI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMI has a market capitalization of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.

UMI Coin Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

UMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

