United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 0.2 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
