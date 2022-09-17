United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

