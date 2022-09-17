United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.