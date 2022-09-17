Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $7.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.