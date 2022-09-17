Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $7.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.64.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.