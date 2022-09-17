Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

