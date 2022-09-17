UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

UPMMY stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

