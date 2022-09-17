Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.98.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
