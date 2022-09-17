Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.98.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.