Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 6.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 169,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,453,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.