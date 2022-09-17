Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 6.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 169,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,453,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
