Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

