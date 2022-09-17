Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,521 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 3.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 490,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

