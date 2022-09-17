Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 18,248,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

