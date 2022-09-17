Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,815,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

