Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $235.80. 162,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,716. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average of $242.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

