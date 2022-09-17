Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 155.3% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. 707,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

