Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 445,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 526,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

