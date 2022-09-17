Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

