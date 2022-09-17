Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

