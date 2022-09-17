Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

