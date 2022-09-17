Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

