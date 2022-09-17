Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $518,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

