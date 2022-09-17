Vanilla Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.70 Million (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.84 or 0.07272271 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00091912 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00081663 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029890 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021825 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031203 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
