Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $206.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $342,806.34 and $206.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

