Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in August

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.