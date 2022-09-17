Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0044

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Verasity has a market cap of $45.65 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

