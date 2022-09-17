Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.71

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 554646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

